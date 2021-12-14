UrduPoint.com

HESCO Conducts Operation Against Power Pilferage, 10 Transformers Removed

The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) on Tuesday continued operation against power pilferers and defaulters in different areas of the region and disconnected several power connections on non payment of outstanding dues

The HESCO spokesman informed that special teams had conducted operations in different subdivisions of the region besides disconnecting the power connections, recoveries were also made from defaulters HESCO team headed by Director Surveillance and Investigation Aijaz Ahmed Shaikh conducted operation in Sehwan Sub Division's Jhangara feeder areas and found electricity theft from 10 transformers of 25 KVA and seized all of them.

Special recovery teams also conducted operations in Tando Adam sub division and completed securing 302 meters to stop power theft.

As many as 923 electricity connections were disconnected in Thatta, Qazi Ahmed, Sakrand and other areas for non-payment of outstanding dues while 436 illegal connections were disconnected.

