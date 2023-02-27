UrduPoint.com

HESCO Consumers Urged To Pay Power Bills Within Due Date

Umer Jamshaid Published February 27, 2023 | 12:00 AM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) authorities have asked all consumers to pay electricity bills on time otherwise strict action will be taken against the defaulters.

This was stated by Executive Engineer HESCO Division Gari Khatta Amjad Shaikh during a visit to various markets.

He said that as per the directives of higher authorities, 100 percent recovery of the electricity bills would be ensured in the division.

He said that in order to reduce the duration of load shedding, it was necessary that all consumers must pay electricity bills timely.

He urged the Market union and trade organizations to play a role for ensuring timely payment of the power bills.

He was accompanied by officers of HESCO sub-divisions.

