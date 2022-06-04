HESCO continues action against power theft; 12,300 direct connection severed

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) severed more than 12,300 illegal connections and 7,997 connections of the defaulting consumers during the drive against the power theft last month.

The company's spokesman informed here on Friday that the company also recovered Rs74.

5 million unpaid dues from the consumers during the same time.

He said the HESCO's staff also lodged complaints for registration of FIRs in the police stations against the people involved in power theft.

He said that as per the directions of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Noor Ahmed Soomro the drive was continuing in all the districts of Sindh which were powered by HESCO.