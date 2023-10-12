Open Menu

HESCO Continues Anti Theft Drive, Recovers 201.7 Million Rupees From Defaulters

October 12, 2023

HESCO continues anti theft drive, recovers 201.7 million rupees from defaulters

The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) on directives of the caretaker Prime Minister and the Ministry of Energy continues its large-scale operation, with the assistance of the police and local authorities to combat electricity theft and defaulters in the region

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) on directives of the caretaker Prime Minister and the Ministry of Energy continues its large-scale operation, with the assistance of the police and local authorities to combat electricity theft and defaulters in the region.

During the crackdown in various cities including Bhat Shah, Sanghar, Jhol, Nooriabad, Makli, Thatta and other areas authorities recovered 201.7 million rupees on October 11, 2023, and two transformers were removed and 44 transformers were disconnected.

HESCO's spokesperson informed that since the commencement of the operation on September 7, 2023, a total of 4,190.2 million rupees have been recovered, out of which recovery of 4,147.

8 million were collected from defaulters and 42.3 million were obtained on account of fines.

As part of this effort, 292 transformers were removed and the electricity supply was disconnected from 1,305 transformers. He added that 1,527 letters were submitted to concerned police stations to register cases against electricity thieves and defaulters, while 437 FIRs were registered and 47 individuals have been apprehended so far.

Consumers facing any issues related to electricity bills can approach any Sub-Division Customer Service Center or Complaint Center for early resolution, the spokesman told and added HESCO Chief urged consumers to promptly fulfil their obligations by depositing their bills to ensure uninterrupted electricity transmission.

