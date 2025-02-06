HESCO Continues Crackdown On Power Theft, 127 Illegal Connections Cut 12 Arrests
Faizan Hashmi Published February 06, 2025 | 04:10 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has intensified its crackdown on electricity theft, disconnecting 127 illegal connections during the past 24 hours. Additionally, 2,510 meters of LT cables were removed, two transformers were disconnected and over 4.51 million rupees in outstanding dues were recovered. The HESCO spokesperson Saadiq Kubar informed that law enforcement agencies, including police and Rangers, assisted in the operation, resulting in the arrest of 12 electricity thieves.
According to a statement issued by HESCO, since the launch of the anti-theft operation on January 19, 2025, a total of 1,483 illegal connections had been cut, and 149 accused were arrested.
Authorities had also disconnected 223 electric meters, removed 15,828 meters of PVC cables, and disconnected 47 transformers, while a total recovery of over 43.05 million rupees had been made in outstanding dues so far.
The HESCO Chief has clarified that not only electricity thieves but also HESCO officials and employees involved in facilitating theft will be held accountable under the law.
Recent Stories
General Pension Authority holds first board meeting for 2025
UAE participates in 12th Plenary Meeting on UN-GGIM for Arab States in Saudi Ara ..
UAE launches new roadmap for ‘Green Intellectual Property’ to drive innovati ..
TECOM Group FY 2024 report AED1.2 billion net profit
Mansour bin Zayed chairs Ministerial Development Council meeting
Zayed University to organise over 50 events as part of UAE Innovates 2025
DoxAI to join UAE’s Nextgen FDI initiative
Suzuki GSX-125: Power, Style, and Unmatched Convenience
FAB reports profit before tax of AED19.9 billion in 2024
Ajman University, Jordan University of Science and Technology strengthen partner ..
Abu Dhabi University, Shanghai Stemstar to advance STEM education, AI training
Minister of Energy and Infrastructure explores cooperation with Bahrain’s Mini ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Family of ailing boy remind promise to Gandapur for treatment7 minutes ago
-
Polio campaign’s activities inspected7 minutes ago
-
HESCO continues crackdown on power theft, 127 illegal connections cut 12 arrests7 minutes ago
-
Executive Engineer irrigation notifies closure of canals7 minutes ago
-
Police arrest robbers for snatching motorcycle7 minutes ago
-
Ayaz Sadiq condemns terrorist attack on Police checkpost7 minutes ago
-
DC visits polio fix and transit points7 minutes ago
-
28 bottle water brands unsafe for consumption: PCRWR's report7 minutes ago
-
TDAP Organized Seminar on Guava at Larkana7 minutes ago
-
Maryam Aurangzeb hails PML-N's victory in 'Sugar Mills Case'8 minutes ago
-
PEC aims for Generative AI Certification of 15000 engineers by year 202517 minutes ago
-
Acting President Gilani for facilitating business community to promote investment17 minutes ago