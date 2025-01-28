Open Menu

HESCO Continues Crackdown: Recovers Over 2 Million Rupees, Arrests 2 For Power Theft

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 28, 2025 | 08:30 PM

HESCO continues crackdown: Recovers over 2 million rupees, arrests 2 for power theft

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) Following the directives of the Prime Minister and the Ministry of Energy, and under the instructions of HESCO CEO Faizullah Dahri, the HESCO authorities have intensified operations against power thieves and defaulters.

Teams from the DSU, assisted by police and Rangers, disconnected several illegal connections, recovered outstanding dues and arrested two suspects.

According to a HESCO spokesperson, a major operation was launched in the Gadi Khata sub-division with the support of Rangers and police.

The Executive Engineer Zafar Solangi informed that over 300 illegal power connections were severed, and more than 1.

5 million rupees were recovered from defaulters. Additionally, two individuals involved in power theft were also apprehended.

Apart from this, several illegal connections were disconnected in different areas of Latifabad and the illegally installed electricity cables were taken into custody.

Similarly, an operation was also carried out in Tando Muhammad Khan, as a result many illegal connections were disconnected, hundreds of meters and cables were seized, and bills of more than 0.5 million rupees were collected from the defaulters.

