HESCO Continues Crackdown: Recovers Over 2 Million Rupees, Arrests 2 For Power Theft
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 28, 2025 | 08:30 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) Following the directives of the Prime Minister and the Ministry of Energy, and under the instructions of HESCO CEO Faizullah Dahri, the HESCO authorities have intensified operations against power thieves and defaulters.
Teams from the DSU, assisted by police and Rangers, disconnected several illegal connections, recovered outstanding dues and arrested two suspects.
According to a HESCO spokesperson, a major operation was launched in the Gadi Khata sub-division with the support of Rangers and police.
The Executive Engineer Zafar Solangi informed that over 300 illegal power connections were severed, and more than 1.
5 million rupees were recovered from defaulters. Additionally, two individuals involved in power theft were also apprehended.
Apart from this, several illegal connections were disconnected in different areas of Latifabad and the illegally installed electricity cables were taken into custody.
Similarly, an operation was also carried out in Tando Muhammad Khan, as a result many illegal connections were disconnected, hundreds of meters and cables were seized, and bills of more than 0.5 million rupees were collected from the defaulters.
Recent Stories
Mansoor bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony at MBRSG
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets Amazon President and CEO
DP World extends partnership with DUBAI GAMES until 2028
Digital School hosts experts, education leaders to shape future of digital learn ..
MoHAP showcases achievements of Hayat organ donation programme at Arab Health
RAK airport reports 28% increase in passenger numbers in 2024
From Vision to Reality: How vivo and ZEISS Redefined Mobile Imaging Together
Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs first Defence Council meeting of 2025
Dubai Cares concludes year of remarkable impact regionally, globally
Sharjah Crown Prince chairs SEC meeting
MoHAP launches 'Let’s Podcast' at Arab Health
PAA, APNS, PAS & PBA Unite to Elevate Pakistan's Media & Advertising Landscape
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ASI terminated for taking bribe4 minutes ago
-
Cracks Down on Human Trafficking: FIA Dismisses 13 Officials, Arrests Key Suspects4 minutes ago
-
Under training officers’ delegation visits FCCI4 minutes ago
-
DC inspects park4 minutes ago
-
HESCO continues crackdown: Recovers over 2 million rupees, arrests 2 for power theft4 minutes ago
-
Gang leader arrested with stolen bikes, cash14 minutes ago
-
Jinnah House attack: ATC disposes of bail applications of two accused as withdrawn14 minutes ago
-
BUMHS taken positive initiative to meet need of experts in Health Dept: Governor14 minutes ago
-
Gas bowser catches fire on Indus Highway in Kot Chutta, prompt response from Punjab Home Secretary, ..24 minutes ago
-
District govt finalizes Kashmir Solidarity Day events24 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits DHQ, Medical College, Mother Child Hospital24 minutes ago
-
Cold, dry weather forecast for Balochistan34 minutes ago