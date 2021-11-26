UrduPoint.com

HESCO Continues Operation Against Power Theft And Recovery Of Outstanding Dues

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 26th November 2021 | 06:30 PM

HESCO continues operation against power theft and recovery of outstanding dues

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :The operation against power theft and outstanding dues of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company remained continued in the region.

The HESCO spokesman informed here on Friday that special teams had conducted operations in different sub-divisions of the HESCO Regions and besides disconnecting the power connections, recoveries were also made from the defaulters.

In Shaheed Umaid Ali Sub-Division, the HESCO team disconnected 198 illegal connection and 75 power connections of the defaulters during operation in Machi Goth and Latifabad Unit-6.

The team also recovered over Rs10 million from the defaulters.

In Mirpurkhas City Sub-Division, the team removed 109 illegal connection and 101 power connections of the defaulters with recovery of over Rs6.7 million while in Sakrand Sub-Division, the team disconnected 151 illegal connections and 98 connections of defaulters and recovered over Rs10 million.

In Daur sub-Division, the team removed 154 illegal connections and disconnected 92 connections of defaulters and recovered over Rs10.1 million from defaulters on charge of non payment of outstanding dues.

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed Company Hyderabad Sakrand From Million

Recent Stories

Delegation of German city of Essen briefed on Duba ..

Delegation of German city of Essen briefed on Dubai’s latest achievements in r ..

17 minutes ago
 AMOLED Stunner Infinix NOTE 11 6GB variant is now ..

AMOLED Stunner Infinix NOTE 11 6GB variant is now available to pre-order at XPar ..

21 minutes ago
 Dr Sania Nishtar delivers talk on poverty alleviat ..

Dr Sania Nishtar delivers talk on poverty alleviation and empowerment at NUST

23 minutes ago
 Pakistan Not Ruling Out Laying 2 Pipelines In Addi ..

Pakistan Not Ruling Out Laying 2 Pipelines In Addition to Pakistan Stream - Mini ..

25 minutes ago
 Plane With Swiss Foreign Minister on Board Lands i ..

Plane With Swiss Foreign Minister on Board Lands in Moscow - Source

25 minutes ago
 Israel Records New COVID-19 Strain Infection First ..

Israel Records New COVID-19 Strain Infection First Found in South Africa - Healt ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.