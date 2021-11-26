HESCO continues operation against power theft and recovery of outstanding dues

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :The operation against power theft and outstanding dues of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company remained continued in the region.

The HESCO spokesman informed here on Friday that special teams had conducted operations in different sub-divisions of the HESCO Regions and besides disconnecting the power connections, recoveries were also made from the defaulters.

In Shaheed Umaid Ali Sub-Division, the HESCO team disconnected 198 illegal connection and 75 power connections of the defaulters during operation in Machi Goth and Latifabad Unit-6.

The team also recovered over Rs10 million from the defaulters.

In Mirpurkhas City Sub-Division, the team removed 109 illegal connection and 101 power connections of the defaulters with recovery of over Rs6.7 million while in Sakrand Sub-Division, the team disconnected 151 illegal connections and 98 connections of defaulters and recovered over Rs10 million.

In Daur sub-Division, the team removed 154 illegal connections and disconnected 92 connections of defaulters and recovered over Rs10.1 million from defaulters on charge of non payment of outstanding dues.