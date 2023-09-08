HESCO crackdown against illegal connections, 3800 disconnected, dues of 27.2 million recovered

The HESCO authorities, during a large scale crackdown against electricity thieves have disconnected 3,800 illegal connections in various areas of the region and recovered over 27.2 millions

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2023 ) :The HESCO authorities, during a large scale crackdown against electricity thieves have disconnected 3,800 illegal connections in various areas of the region and recovered over 27.2 millions.

Providing details of these operations, the HESCO spokesperson claimed during the crackdown in Hyderabad, Qasimabad, Badin, MirpurKhas, Sakrand, Nawabshah, Tando Allahyar, Tando Jam, Chambbar, Kotri, Jamshoro, Nooriabad, Sehwan, Bhan Syedabad and other areas, 3,800 illegal electricity connections were severed and more than 27.2 millions rupees were recovered from defaulters and letters were submitted to concerned police stations for registering FIRs against 40 individuals for their involvement in power theft.

The spokesperson further revealed that about 35 teams were actively engaged in operations against electricity thieves across the HESCO region and HESCO has stepped up its drive to recover its outstanding dues of worth of Rs 169 billion.

According to HESCO authorities, under the directives of the caretaker Prime Minister, the crackdown will continue till effective outcome against electricity thieves and legal action will be taken against those who will be involved to facilitate power theft. Moreover a monitoring cell has been established, which was sending operational reports to the ministry of energy.