HESCO crackdown, further 132 million rupees recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has made a further collection of 132 million rupees as a consequence of recent actions against defaulters and electricity thieves, out of which 131 million rupees were recovered from defaulters and 0.1 million rupees were received as penaltie

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2023) The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has made a further collection of 132 million rupees as a consequence of recent actions against defaulters and electricity thieves, out of which 131 million rupees were recovered from defaulters and 0.

1 million rupees were received as penalties.

According to the Hesco spokesperson, due to non-payment of outstanding dues, electricity supply has been disconnected from six transformers in various areas of the region, adding that since the initiation of a crackdown starting on September 7, 2023, a total of 6087.46 million rupees had been recovered so far.