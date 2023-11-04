Open Menu

HESCO Crackdown, Further 132 Million Rupees Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 04, 2023 | 11:13 PM

HESCO crackdown, further 132 million rupees recovered

The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has made a further collection of 132 million rupees as a consequence of recent actions against defaulters and electricity thieves, out of which 131 million rupees were recovered from defaulters and 0.1 million rupees were received as penaltie

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2023) The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has made a further collection of 132 million rupees as a consequence of recent actions against defaulters and electricity thieves, out of which 131 million rupees were recovered from defaulters and 0.

1 million rupees were received as penalties.

According to the Hesco spokesperson, due to non-payment of outstanding dues, electricity supply has been disconnected from six transformers in various areas of the region, adding that since the initiation of a crackdown starting on September 7, 2023, a total of 6087.46 million rupees had been recovered so far.

