HESCO Crackdown, Power Theft Arrests, Employee Suspended

Sumaira FH Published November 24, 2023 | 08:11 PM

During the ongoing crackdown against electricity theft, initiated by Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) a consumer involved in power theft was arrested while an employee was suspended within the last 24 hours

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) During the ongoing crackdown against electricity theft, initiated by Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) a consumer involved in power theft was arrested while an employee was suspended within the last 24 hours.

According to HESCO spokesperson, under the supervision of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) HESCO Engineer Bashir Ahmed, the anti-power theft campaign was making significant strides, and during the past 24 hours, a total of 332 connections involved in electricity theft were identified across the region.

HESCO authorities submitted 278 applications in relevant police stations for registering FIRs against electricity thieves, out of those 39 applications had been registered.

Additionally, an employee was suspended for his involvement in facilitating electricity theft, and a consumer involved in power theft was also apprehended during the operation.

The spokesman shared further details that the connections which were caught comprised 1 industrial, 12 commercial and 319 domestic types and all found guilty of tampering were disconnected and they were fined a total of 229,750 units equivalent to 6.952 million rupees.

The spokesperson revealed that during the 77-day-long operation, 7,821 consumers were found involved in electricity theft, leading to the arrest of 102 culprits. Furthermore, three employees were apprehended and 35 others were suspended.

A total of 5,405 letters were submitted to concerned police stations for registration of FIRs, out of which 736 applications have been registered, he informed.

