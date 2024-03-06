Open Menu

HESCO Cracks Down On Electricity Theft: 474 Connections Apprehended

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 06, 2024 | 03:30 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has intensified its crackdown against electricity thieves and defaulters. During the past 24 hours, an additional 474 connections including 18 commercial and 456 domestic, involved in electricity theft were apprehended.

The power body authorities submitted letters to various police stations for registration of cases against 433 people involved in power theft, leading to the filing of FIRs against 49 individuals.

According to the HESCO spokesperson, all connections involved in electricity theft were disconnected and involved consumers were issued detection bills of 2,10,204 units, amounting 5.933 million rupees. During the operation, ongoing for 182 days, the HESCO has recovered more than 11,664 million rupees

