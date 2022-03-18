UrduPoint.com

HESCO Cut Off Electric Connections Over Non-payment, Power Theft

Sumaira FH Published March 18, 2022 | 10:45 PM

HESCO cut off electric connections over non-payment, power theft

As part of the ongoing drive against the power thieves and defaulters, the teams of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) cut off 2,950 electric connections besides submitting applications for registration of FIRs in several police stations

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2022 ) :As part of the ongoing drive against the power thieves and defaulters, the teams of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) cut off 2,950 electric connections besides submitting applications for registration of FIRs in several police stations.

The company's spokesman informed here Friday that 1,180 connections of the consumers who had defaulted payment of bills were severed.

He added that another 1,770 connections were cut off after identification of the power theft.

According to him, the concerned staff submitted applications in various police stations for lodging FIRs against the power thieves.

He said the campaign would continue on a daily basis in all the districts in HESCO's region.

