HESCO cuts off defaulting, illegal connections

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :As part of the drive against power theft and defaulting consumers, the teams of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) have severed 21,457 connections in several districts of Sindh.

The company's spokesman Sadiq Kubar revealed on Thursday that the teams carried out operation in Badin, Talhar, Golarchi, Tando Muhammad Khan, Bulri Shah Karim and adjoining subdivisions.

According to him, 18 Pole Mounted Transformers of 25 KV and 9 of 50 KV were also removed in addition to disconnection of the power supply to 20 agricultural tube wells.

He further said that 784 applications were submitted in various police stations for registration of FIR against those accused of electricity theft.

The spokesman said the teams also made a recovery of Rs 20.57 million from the defaulting consumers whose 9,655 connections were also cut off.