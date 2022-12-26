UrduPoint.com

HESCO Cuts Off Defaulting ,illegal Connections

Sumaira FH Published December 26, 2022 | 09:41 PM

HESCO cuts off defaulting ,illegal connections

The recovery teams of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) cut off 12,748 illegal connections including alleged power theft by 30 tube wells in the subdivisions of Nawabshah division.

The company's spokesman Sadiq Kubar informed here on Monday that 85 letters for registration of the FIRs were also submitted in the police stations concerned against the power thieves.

He said the teams recovered over Rs23.9 million from the defaulting consumers while 5,737 connections of the defaulters were also severed.

The spokesman said HESCO's Chief Executive Officer Muhammad Khan Sohu had strictly directed the officials not to spare the power thieves because of whom the company had to cope with revenue deficits.

He added that HESCO was a commercial organization which could not run its operations without collection of the utility bills.

Kubar said the company was even taking action against the staff found allegedly conniving in the power theft.

More Stories From Pakistan

