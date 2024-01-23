HESCO Delegation Raises Concerns Over Anti-theft Campaign Challenges
Umer Jamshaid Published January 23, 2024 | 08:10 PM
The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) delegation met the Commissioner Hyderabad Syed Khalid Hyder Shah and informed him about the difficulties being faced during the ongoing anti-theft campaign and reservations on delay in registration of FIRs
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) delegation met the Commissioner Hyderabad Syed Khalid Hyder Shah and informed him about the difficulties being faced during the ongoing anti-theft campaign and reservations on delay in registration of FIRs.
The HESCO spokesperson told on Tuesday that Chief Engineer (PMU) Riaz Ahmed Pathan, Chief Engineer (P&E) Abdul Ghafoor Shaikh, Regional Manager (M&T) / Acting SE Operations Circle Laar Gulzar Ahmad Dasti and Director (S&I) met Commissioner Hyderabad Division Syed Khalid Hyder Shah in his office.
On this occasion, the HESCO officials informed the Commissioner about their concerns being faced during the ongoing campaign including non registration of FIRs and delay in timely arrest of culprits The delegation also told him about the difficulties being faced by HESCO staff for recovery of dues from defaulters involved in power theft during the campaign.
The Chief Engineer (PMU) Riaz Ahmed Pathan told the Commissioner Hyderabad that our first priority was to provide better electricity service under user friendly efforts, for which elimination of electricity theft and 100% recovery was on priority. During the meeting, Commissioner Syed Khalid Haider Shah assured the HESCO delegation of his full cooperation.
Recent Stories
Severe cold wave continues to grip Kashmir
District administration provides rosthetic limbs to people with disabilities
Excise teams constituted to clear educational institutions of drugs
Two-day PAECO workshop to start on Wednesday
FBISE arranges english speech contest for mental development, grooming of studen ..
Police organize training workshops for election security
Indian journalist says consecration of Ram temple signals: Muslims don't belong ..
Tajik outgoing envoy in Pakistan calls on PM
Distillery unearthed, two suspects held
Man robbed of cash in Attock
FOSPAH for creating awareness for property rights act among women
Lahore, Karachi, Multan emerge winners in 6th round of National Women's T20 Tour ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Severe cold wave continues to grip Kashmir3 minutes ago
-
Excise teams constituted to clear educational institutions of drugs3 minutes ago
-
Two-day PAECO workshop to start on Wednesday5 minutes ago
-
FBISE arranges english speech contest for mental development, grooming of students6 minutes ago
-
Police organize training workshops for election security8 minutes ago
-
Tajik outgoing envoy in Pakistan calls on PM8 minutes ago
-
Distillery unearthed, two suspects held9 minutes ago
-
Man robbed of cash in Attock5 minutes ago
-
FOSPAH for creating awareness for property rights act among women5 minutes ago
-
CPDI condemns unlawful removal of Punjab Information Commission's members9 minutes ago
-
Couple dies of asphyxia in Swat2 minutes ago
-
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali visits fire affected Time Center Plaza2 minutes ago