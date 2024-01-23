HESCO delegation raises concerns over anti-theft campaign challenges

The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) delegation met the Commissioner Hyderabad Syed Khalid Hyder Shah and informed him about the difficulties being faced during the ongoing anti-theft campaign and reservations on delay in registration of FIRs

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) delegation met the Commissioner Hyderabad Syed Khalid Hyder Shah and informed him about the difficulties being faced during the ongoing anti-theft campaign and reservations on delay in registration of FIRs.

The HESCO spokesperson told on Tuesday that Chief Engineer (PMU) Riaz Ahmed Pathan, Chief Engineer (P&E) Abdul Ghafoor Shaikh, Regional Manager (M&T) / Acting SE Operations Circle Laar Gulzar Ahmad Dasti and Director (S&I) met Commissioner Hyderabad Division Syed Khalid Hyder Shah in his office.

On this occasion, the HESCO officials informed the Commissioner about their concerns being faced during the ongoing campaign including non registration of FIRs and delay in timely arrest of culprits The delegation also told him about the difficulties being faced by HESCO staff for recovery of dues from defaulters involved in power theft during the campaign.

The Chief Engineer (PMU) Riaz Ahmed Pathan told the Commissioner Hyderabad that our first priority was to provide better electricity service under user friendly efforts, for which elimination of electricity theft and 100% recovery was on priority. During the meeting, Commissioner Syed Khalid Haider Shah assured the HESCO delegation of his full cooperation.