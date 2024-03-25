Open Menu

HESCO Detects 295 More Cases Of Power Theft

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 25, 2024 | 04:50 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has apprehended 295 more people involved in electricity theft during the past 24 hours in its ongoing operation against power thieves. These include 8 commercial, 01 industrial and 286 domestic connections.

The HESCO spokesperson told on Monday that letters had been submitted to various police stations for registering cases against 270 individuals involved in electricity theft, among these, 33 FIRs were registered. The HESCO authorities disconnected all connections involved in power theft, and detection bills of 1,43,072 units were issued to them, amounting to over 4.4 million rupees.

It may be mentioned here that during the ongoing drive spanning 200 days, the HESCO has recovered a total of more than 11,908.6 million rupees.

