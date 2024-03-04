Open Menu

HESCO Detects 385 Connections Involved In Power Theft

Umer Jamshaid Published March 04, 2024 | 02:40 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has apprehended 385 more connections involved in electricity theft during the past 24 hours in its ongoing operation against power thieves. These include 06 commercial, 02 industrial and 377 domestic connections.

According to the HESCO spokesperson, letters have been submitted to various police stations for registering cases against 356 individuals involved in electricity theft, among these 22 FIRs were registered. The HESCO authorities disconnected all connections involved in power theft, and detection bills of 194,302 units were issued to them, amounting to over 5 million rupees.

It may be mentioned here that during the ongoing drive spanning 180 days, the HESCO has recovered a total of more than 11,605.9 million rupees.

