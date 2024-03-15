HESCO Detects 398 Connections Involved In Power Theft, 30 Booked
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 15, 2024 | 01:40 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) As many as 398 more connections were detected in the last 24 hours including 8 commercial and 390 residential connections, during the operation against electricity thieves by the Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO).
The HESCO authorities have disconnected all these connections and issued detection bills of 2,20,106 units worth over 4.
9 million rupees to the involved consumers.
According to HESCO spokesperson, letters have been submitted in different police stations for registration of cases against 366 people involved in electricity theft, under which 30 FIRs have been registered. Moreover, a total of more than 11802.9 million rupees were recovered by the power distribution company during this operation which has been going on for 191 days.
