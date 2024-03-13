HESCO Detects 422 More Connections Involved In Power Theft
Published March 13, 2024
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) during its ongoing drive against electricity thieves, detected 422 connections involved in electricity theft in the last 24 hours, including 7 commercial, one industrial and 414 domestic connections.
The HESCO authorities have disconnected all these connections and issued detection bills of 191680 units worth over 5 million rupees to the involved consumers.
The HESCO spokesperson informed that letters have been submitted to various police stations to register cases against 401 people involved in electricity theft, under which 38 FIRs have been registered.
It may be noted that the power distribution company has recovered a total of more than 11,767.7 million rupees during this campaign which has been going on for 189 days.
