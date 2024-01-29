HESCO Detects 455 More Connections Involved In Power Theft
Muhammad Irfan Published January 29, 2024 | 03:00 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has identified 455 more connections, including 8 commercial and 447 residential connections, involved in power theft in the ongoing operations against power thieves and defaulters during the last 24 hours.
According to the HESCO spokesperson, letters against 398 consumers involved in power theft were submitted to various police stations for registration of FIRs, subsequently, 39 cases have been registered.
Furthermore, all illegal connections have been disconnected, and detection bills totalling 2,29,004 units worth 6.2 million rupees have been issued.
The spokesman further informed that during the last 144 days of operations, a total of more than 10486.3 million rupees has been recovered.
So far, 196 suspects and three HESCO employees have been arrested, and one employee has been dismissed from service, while 42 have been suspended.
