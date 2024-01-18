HESCO Detects 509 More Connections Engaged In Power Theft, Issued Detection Bills
Muhammad Irfan Published January 18, 2024 | 12:30 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has intensified its crackdown against power theft and defaulters and identified 509 more connections including 11 commercial, one agricultural and 497 residential, engaged in electricity theft within the past 24 hours.
The HESCO authorities promptly disconnected all detected connections and issued detection bills of 272,176 units, with a combined value of 7.51 million rupees.
According to the spokesperson, the HESCO authorities have submitted 456 letters to the various police stations for the registration of cases against electricity thieves, on which 47 FIRs were filed
Meanwhile, a total of more than 1019.58 million rupees have been recovered by the HESCO during the 134-day operation, the spokesman added.
