HESCO Detects New Way Stealing Electricity By Local Water Filtration Plant

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 11, 2023 | 10:55 PM

A team of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) detected a strange and novel way of power theft by a local water filtration facility in Thatta district

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :A team of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) detected a strange and novel way of power theft by a local water filtration facility in Thatta district.

The HESCO's spokesman Sadiq Kubar informed here on Friday that the company's team found a 15KV transformer that was placed on the roof of a government Primary school, supplying electricity illegally to Blue Water Plant in the limits of Police Post Chatto Chand.

The facility was owned by brothers Salahuddin Brohi and Shamsuddin Brohi while the illegal transformer was installed by a private electrician, identified as Ghulam Nabi Bhanbro, he added.

According to him, the HESCO's officers confiscated the transformer and lodged a police complaint after which the police raided their residences but all the 3 accused had escaped.

He told that HESCO's SDO Ali Raza and Line Superintendent Tariq Depar had detected the theft and took action subsequently.

