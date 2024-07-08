HESCO Determines To Provide Uninterrupted Power Supply During Muharram
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 08, 2024 | 09:28 PM
Delegations of Anjuman Haidari Qadam Gah Maula Ali and Tanzeem Azaa (Registered) met with the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Zulfiqar Ali Memon, and stressed upon uninterrupted power supply during the month of Muharram ul Haram
The COO clarified that HESCO administration had made arrangements to provide continuous power supply during the month of Muharram ul Haram, and a control room had been established at the HESCO headquarters to prompt address any technical issues, while relevant officers had been directed to visit all Imambargahs and immediately resolve any electricity-related problems.
He informed the delegations that Hyderabad has a total of 135 feeders, out of which 65 feeders will provide continuous power supply from 7 pm to 5 am during Muharram ul Haram. Similarly, this facility will be available on 171 feeders across the entire HESCO region.
He also appealed to the public to close markets early and minimize lighting in shops during Muharram to ensure a continuous power supply for mourning processions and Majaalis. He also urged people to turn off lights on billboards and signboards.
The COO stated that in an emergency move, all leave for line staff had been canceled during Muharram, and mobile teams were formed to be present at necessary locations with full T&P.
The meeting was attended by In-charge PDC Ghulam Sarwar Unar, XEN Operation Division Gaari Khata Syed Aqib Abbas Shah and Deputy Manager (PR) Muhammad Sadiq Kubbbar. The delegations included President Anjuman Haidari Ali Javaid Ansari, Raza Irani, Farzad Raza Irani, President Tanzeem Azaa (Registered) Syed Majid Naqvi, Syed Fazil Hussain Jafri, and other representatives.
