Open Menu

HESCO Directed To Resolve Public Complaints On Priority

Muhammad Irfan Published October 06, 2023 | 11:06 PM

HESCO directed to resolve public complaints on priority

Regional Head of Federal Ombudsman, Hyderabad Dr. Syed Rizwan Ahmed has directed HESCO to ensure immediate and definitive action on the decisions taken by the federal ombudsman regarding public complaints

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) Regional Head of Federal Ombudsman, Hyderabad Dr. Syed Rizwan Ahmed has directed HESCO to ensure immediate and definitive action on the decisions taken by the federal ombudsman regarding public complaints.

He was chairing a meeting at his office here on Friday, which was attended by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Muzafar Ali Abbasi and other relevant authorities.

While expressing his concerns over the lack of implementation of decisions made by the federal ombudsman on public complaints, he directed HESCO chief to nominate a focal person to address public complaints.

HESCO Chief, in response, assured the Regional Head of the federal ombudsman Hyderabad that effective measures would be taken to implement the decisions regarding the issues of HESCO.

Related Topics

Company Hyderabad

Recent Stories

Poland and Hungary clash with EU over migration re ..

Poland and Hungary clash with EU over migration reform

11 minutes ago
 Zelensky warns Russia will 'again try to destroy' ..

Zelensky warns Russia will 'again try to destroy' power grid

11 minutes ago
 Pakistan overcome Netherlands and de Leede to win ..

Pakistan overcome Netherlands and de Leede to win World Cup opener

33 minutes ago
 Sarfranga Cold Desert Rally kicks off at world's h ..

Sarfranga Cold Desert Rally kicks off at world's highest cold desert in GB

13 minutes ago
 Hot US jobs data fails to take shine off markets

Hot US jobs data fails to take shine off markets

34 minutes ago
 Pakistan v Netherlands World Cup scoreboard

Pakistan v Netherlands World Cup scoreboard

49 minutes ago
Philippines win first Asian Games basketball gold ..

Philippines win first Asian Games basketball gold in 61 years

53 minutes ago
 Minister emphasizes on measures to address issues ..

Minister emphasizes on measures to address issues affecting quality education

54 minutes ago
 Third seed Rune, Zverev out of Shanghai Masters on ..

Third seed Rune, Zverev out of Shanghai Masters on day of upsets

48 minutes ago
 Pakistan supports Saudi bid to host FIFA World Cup ..

Pakistan supports Saudi bid to host FIFA World Cup 2034

48 minutes ago
 NAB seminar inspires students to tackle corruption ..

NAB seminar inspires students to tackle corruption head-on

48 minutes ago
 Police arrest suspect in injured condition in enco ..

Police arrest suspect in injured condition in encounter

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan