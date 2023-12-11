Open Menu

HESCO Disconnect 176 Illegal Power Connections During 24 Hours

Sumaira FH Published December 11, 2023 | 10:16 PM

HESCO disconnect 176 illegal power connections during 24 hours

Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) in its continued drive against Power theft has disconnected 176 illegal connections during the last 24 hours

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) in its continued drive against Power theft has disconnected 176 illegal connections during the last 24 hours.

The HESCO Spokesman informed here on Monday that out of 176 connection letters for registering FIRs against 163 defaulters were submitted at different Police Stations, out of which 35 FIRs have been registered.

He said that around 106686 units were charged against detection bills worth Rs.3,070,564. A spokesman said that detected illegal connections include 3 commercial,01 agriculture, and 17 domestic.

Related Topics

Police Agriculture Company Hyderabad

Recent Stories

UoT’s entry test schedule for spring 2024 admiss ..

UoT’s entry test schedule for spring 2024 admissions to undergraduate programs ..

9 minutes ago
 Mainstreaming of deprived segments, fast decision- ..

Mainstreaming of deprived segments, fast decision-making vital for Pakistan's pr ..

9 minutes ago
 India's SC upholds abrogation of Article 370, scra ..

India's SC upholds abrogation of Article 370, scrapping special status of world ..

9 minutes ago
 Wall of Martyrs - a good initiative to remember sa ..

Wall of Martyrs - a good initiative to remember sacrifices of martyred heroes: B ..

9 minutes ago
 Badar Shahbaz appointed as assistant secretary PML ..

Badar Shahbaz appointed as assistant secretary PML-N

13 minutes ago
 Indian apex court miserably failed in upholding th ..

Indian apex court miserably failed in upholding the merit and demands of justice ..

13 minutes ago
UNSC, OIC mobilization must to restrict India for ..

UNSC, OIC mobilization must to restrict India for unlawful practice in IIOJ&K: M ..

8 minutes ago
 'Barbenheimer' tops Golden Globes nominations

'Barbenheimer' tops Golden Globes nominations

15 minutes ago
 Senate body unanimously passes resolution condemni ..

Senate body unanimously passes resolution condemning Israeli atrocities against ..

15 minutes ago
 Applications open for admission to e-Rozgaar train ..

Applications open for admission to e-Rozgaar training program

15 minutes ago
 Czech companies keen for collaboration in Pakistan ..

Czech companies keen for collaboration in Pakistan’s mining, energy, chemical ..

15 minutes ago
 MD SML removes as per laws, service rules of compa ..

MD SML removes as per laws, service rules of company

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan