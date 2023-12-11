HESCO disconnect 176 illegal power connections during 24 hours

Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) in its continued drive against Power theft has disconnected 176 illegal connections during the last 24 hours

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) in its continued drive against Power theft has disconnected 176 illegal connections during the last 24 hours.

The HESCO Spokesman informed here on Monday that out of 176 connection letters for registering FIRs against 163 defaulters were submitted at different Police Stations, out of which 35 FIRs have been registered.

He said that around 106686 units were charged against detection bills worth Rs.3,070,564. A spokesman said that detected illegal connections include 3 commercial,01 agriculture, and 17 domestic.