HESCO disconnects 384 more connections involved in power theft

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) continues its operations against power thieves and defaulters, and during the last 24 hours, 384 more connections involved in theft were identified, including 06 commercial, 02 industrial and 376 domestic connections.

The HESCO spokesperson informed that letters were submitted to various police stations for registration of cases against 330 consumers involved in electricity theft, under which 24 FIRs have been registered. The power body has disconnected all the connections involved in the theft and issued detection bills of 224178 units worth 6.396 million rupees to the involved consumers.

According to the spokesperson, a total of more than 10,080.7 million rupees were recovered during the 120-day operation, while fines of more than 422.4 million rupees have been imposed on consumers involved in electricity theft.