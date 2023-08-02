HESCO disconnects 5103 illegal connections in Qasimabad Operation Division

The operation of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company against power theft remained continued as on Wednesday, the special teams disconnected 5103 illegal connections in Qasimabad Operation Division

According to HESCO spokesman, the HESCO teams also disconnected 2296 connections on a charge of non-payment of electricity bills, recovered over Rs. 20.6 million outstanding dues and lodge complaints of power theft against 20 accused persons in different Police Stations.

In Operation Sub-Division Qasimabad, the HESCO spokesman informed that the Executive Engineer along with technical team conducted riads and unearthed 591 illegal connections and disconnected 266 connections on a charge of nonpayment of outstanding dues and current electricity bills.

In Operation Sub-Division Hirabad, the team unearthed 622 illegal connection and disconnected 280 connection on charge of nonpayment of current bills and outstanding dues while in Operation Sub-Division citizens' Colony, the team unearthed 653 illegal connections and discontinued 294 connections on charge of nonpayment of outstanding dues and current electricity bills, spokesman informed and added that teams also unearthed 3237 connections and disconnected 1457 connections on charge of nonpayment of outstanding dues in other operation sub-divisions of HESCO region.