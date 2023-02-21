UrduPoint.com

HESCO Disconnects 9,682 Connections

Muhammad Irfan Published February 21, 2023 | 10:10 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :The teams of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) severed some 9,682 connections because of unpaid electricity bills and power theft.

The spokesman of HESCO Sadiq Kubar informed here on Tuesday that 6,677 illegal connections were cut off in different subdivisions of HESCO while another 3,005 connections were severed due to non-payment of the electricity bills.

He added the recovery teams, which also slapped fines on the consumers, were accompanied by the police.

HESCO's Chief Executive Officer Muzaffar Ali Abbassi had directed the staff to take action against power theft and ensure recovery of the unpaid bills., the spokesman said.

