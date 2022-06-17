UrduPoint.com

HESCO Disconnects Defaulting, Illegal Connections

Sumaira FH Published June 17, 2022 | 08:44 PM

HESCO disconnects defaulting, illegal connections

The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) as part of its action against the power theft disconnected thousands of defaulting and illegal connections in various subdivisions in the company's jurisdiction

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) as part of its action against the power theft disconnected thousands of defaulting and illegal connections in various subdivisions in the company's jurisdiction.

HESCO's spokesman Sadiq Kubar informed here on Friday that 35 Pole Mounted Transformers (PMTs) whose electricity bills accrued to Rs123.8 million had been removed.

Additionally, he apprised, a total of 24,739 were severed in Dighri, Naukot, Jhudo, Mitthi, Kot Ghulam Muhammad, Umerkot, Samaro, Kunri and Pithoro Subdivisions.

He said the HESCO's staff had submitted a total of 1,824 applications for registration of FIRs against the power thieves.

He said the action against the defaulters and the power theft was continuing on the directives of Chief Executive Officer Noor Ahmed Soomro.

Related Topics

Electricity Company Hyderabad Kunri Kot Ghulam Muhammad Samaro Jhudo Million

Recent Stories

Khawaja Saad Rafique discusses promoting aviation ..

Khawaja Saad Rafique discusses promoting aviation sector cooperation with Saudi ..

50 seconds ago
 ATC extends interim bail of PTI leaders in ransack ..

ATC extends interim bail of PTI leaders in ransacking cases

2 minutes ago
 Operation to recover encroached land of Edhi Found ..

Operation to recover encroached land of Edhi Foundation's hospital suspended

2 minutes ago
 Nearly 37 million children displaced worldwide, hi ..

Nearly 37 million children displaced worldwide, highest since World War II: UNI ..

2 minutes ago
 RPO visits Traffic Headquarters, directs to implem ..

RPO visits Traffic Headquarters, directs to implement law without discrimination ..

2 minutes ago
 DC for expediting land acquisition process for Suk ..

DC for expediting land acquisition process for Sukkur-Hyd Motorway project

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.