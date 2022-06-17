HESCO disconnects defaulting, illegal connections

The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) as part of its action against the power theft disconnected thousands of defaulting and illegal connections in various subdivisions in the company's jurisdiction

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) as part of its action against the power theft disconnected thousands of defaulting and illegal connections in various subdivisions in the company's jurisdiction.

HESCO's spokesman Sadiq Kubar informed here on Friday that 35 Pole Mounted Transformers (PMTs) whose electricity bills accrued to Rs123.8 million had been removed.

Additionally, he apprised, a total of 24,739 were severed in Dighri, Naukot, Jhudo, Mitthi, Kot Ghulam Muhammad, Umerkot, Samaro, Kunri and Pithoro Subdivisions.

He said the HESCO's staff had submitted a total of 1,824 applications for registration of FIRs against the power thieves.

He said the action against the defaulters and the power theft was continuing on the directives of Chief Executive Officer Noor Ahmed Soomro.