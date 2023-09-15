HESCO disconnects power connection of GM SSGC office for outstanding dues

Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has disconnected the power connection of the office of the General Manager, Sui Southern Gas Company, in Qasimabad for outstanding dues of Rs 27.2 million

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2023 ) :Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has disconnected the power connection of the office of the General Manager, Sui Southern Gas Company, in Qasimabad for outstanding dues of Rs 27.2 million.

HESCO spokesman said on Friday, that they were continuously conducting raids against electricity thieves and defaulters in different areas of the region.

He said that during a nighttime raid in the Rizvi sub-division led by S.E circle Hyderabad Jalal Abbassi and XEN Latifabad (I) Aqib Abbas Shah, an alleged electricity thief was apprehended. Cheques were also collected from defaulters for the recovery of outstanding dues, he added.