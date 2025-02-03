HESCO Disconnects Power Supply Of Customs Office Upon Dues Of 50 Million Rupees
Umer Jamshaid Published February 03, 2025 | 07:14 PM
In compliance with directives from the Prime Minister and the Minister of Energy, the Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) continues its crackdown against electricity thieves and defaulters with the support of law enforcement agencies
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) In compliance with directives from the Prime Minister and the Minister of Energy, the Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) continues its crackdown against electricity thieves and defaulters with the support of law enforcement agencies.
According to the HESCO spokesperson Saadiq Kubbar, the operation was being carried out under the instructions of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faizullah Dahiri, in coordination with the DISCO Supporting Unit (DSU).
During an ongoing operation, the power supply to the Customs Office, Hyderabad was disconnected due to outstanding dues amounting to 50 million rupees.
On this occasion, the SDO operation sub-division M.M. Shah emphasized that defaulters must clear their electricity dues immediately; otherwise, their connections will be severed, and legal action will also be taken. He further stated that strict measures would continue against power theft without any discrimination.
The HESCO authorities had urged consumers to pay their electricity bills on time to avoid disconnection. The administration warned that further action would be taken with the assistance of Rangers, police and other law enforcement agencies to recover outstanding dues.
Recent Stories
UCI Ethics Commission declares Syed Azhar Ali Shah eligible for ACC
Anti-Polio drive launched in Hazara division amidst strict security
HESCO disconnects power supply of customs office upon dues of 50 million rupees
Governor KP highlights CPEC’s role in regional prosperity, development
Keamari police arrests 11 including notorious drug peddler
International community called for noticing Indian atrocities in IIOK
China's annual trade in services exceeds US$1 trillion
University of Sindh to host three-day book fair from February 26
Painting competition held at Police Lines
NDF for resolving polio vaccination refusal cases
ASI Nadeem Akhtar wins Rawalpindi bodybuilding contests
British educationist visits NAPA
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Anti-Polio drive launched in Hazara division amidst strict security1 minute ago
-
HESCO disconnects power supply of customs office upon dues of 50 million rupees2 minutes ago
-
Governor KP highlights CPEC’s role in regional prosperity, development2 minutes ago
-
Keamari police arrests 11 including notorious drug peddler2 minutes ago
-
International community called for noticing Indian atrocities in IIOK1 minute ago
-
University of Sindh to host three-day book fair from February 261 minute ago
-
Painting competition held at Police Lines1 minute ago
-
NDF for resolving polio vaccination refusal cases1 minute ago
-
Boy hit to death by speeding van7 minutes ago
-
Outsourcing of solid waste management inaugurated in Yazman10 minutes ago
-
DC visits Khanqah Sharif to inspect cleanliness10 minutes ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif condemns terrorist attack10 minutes ago