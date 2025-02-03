Open Menu

HESCO Disconnects Power Supply Of Customs Office Upon Dues Of 50 Million Rupees

Umer Jamshaid Published February 03, 2025 | 07:14 PM

HESCO disconnects power supply of customs office upon dues of 50 million rupees

In compliance with directives from the Prime Minister and the Minister of Energy, the Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) continues its crackdown against electricity thieves and defaulters with the support of law enforcement agencies

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) In compliance with directives from the Prime Minister and the Minister of Energy, the Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) continues its crackdown against electricity thieves and defaulters with the support of law enforcement agencies.

According to the HESCO spokesperson Saadiq Kubbar, the operation was being carried out under the instructions of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faizullah Dahiri, in coordination with the DISCO Supporting Unit (DSU).

During an ongoing operation, the power supply to the Customs Office, Hyderabad was disconnected due to outstanding dues amounting to 50 million rupees.

On this occasion, the SDO operation sub-division M.M. Shah emphasized that defaulters must clear their electricity dues immediately; otherwise, their connections will be severed, and legal action will also be taken. He further stated that strict measures would continue against power theft without any discrimination.

The HESCO authorities had urged consumers to pay their electricity bills on time to avoid disconnection. The administration warned that further action would be taken with the assistance of Rangers, police and other law enforcement agencies to recover outstanding dues.

