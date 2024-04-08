HESCO Discovers 239 More Illegal Connections In 24 Hours
Umer Jamshaid Published April 08, 2024 | 05:20 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has detected 239 more connections involved in electricity theft in the region including 11 commercial and 228 domestic, during its ongoing crackdown against electricity thieves in the past 24 hours.
The HESCO authorities have submitted letters to various police stations for registration of cases against 213 individuals involved in electricity theft, on which 23 FIRs were registered.
According to the HESCO spokesperson, all connections involved in electricity theft were disconnected and involved consumers were issued detection bills of 1,35,544 units, amounting more than 2.6 million rupees. During the operation ongoing for 213 days, a recovery of more than 12,055.6 million rupees has been made.
