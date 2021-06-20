HESCO employee die in road accident, one injured

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :An employee of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) died in a road accident in Kotri, Jamshoro district, on Saturday evening while another man was injured.

According to the police, the incident happened on Liaquat Road near Kotri police station.

Anwar Ali, 45 years old resident of Hussainabad, Hyderabad, died in the accident and Ghulam Abbas was injured.

Both of them were riding on a motorbike.

The deceased and the injured were shifted to Bilawal Medical Hospital.