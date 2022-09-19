UrduPoint.com

HESCO Endures 50% Shortfall Of Power

Sumaira FH Published September 19, 2022 | 08:42 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) is facing around 50 percent power shortfall as the national grid is supplying 423 megawatt (MW) electricity to the company against its demand of 797 MW.

The company's spokesman informed here on Monday that HESCO was facing a shortage of 374 MW power.

He said that owing to the yawning gap between the demand and supply, HESCO was carrying out up to 6 hours load shedding in the urban areas and up to 12 hours in the rural areas.

