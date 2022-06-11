UrduPoint.com

HESCO Endures Shortfall Of 45% Power: Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan Published June 11, 2022 | 06:50 PM

HESCO endures shortfall of 45% power: Spokesman

The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) is facing a power shortfall of around 45 percent causing increase in hours of outages

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2022 ) :The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) is facing a power shortfall of around 45 percent causing increase in hours of outages.

The company's spokesperson Sadiq Kubar informed here on Saturday that the company's requirement had increased to 1,370 megawatt power.

The national grid was supplying only 750 MW to HESCO, leaving a 620 MW shortage.

According to him, the company was carrying out 6 to 8 hours loadshedding in the urban areas and 10 to 12 hours in the rural areas.

Related Topics

Shortage Company Hyderabad

Recent Stories

Libya capital rocked by heavy fighting between mil ..

Libya capital rocked by heavy fighting between militias

4 minutes ago
 3 plots sealed over illegal commercial use

3 plots sealed over illegal commercial use

6 minutes ago
 Indian troops martyr Kashmiri youth in Kulgam

Indian troops martyr Kashmiri youth in Kulgam

6 minutes ago
 CCPO reviews security of Chinese installations

CCPO reviews security of Chinese installations

6 minutes ago
 Monaco's Tchouameni joins Real Madrid on a six-yea ..

Monaco's Tchouameni joins Real Madrid on a six-year deal

6 minutes ago
 3 plots sealed over illegal commercial use

3 plots sealed over illegal commercial use

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.