HESCO endures shortfall of 45% power: Spokesman

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2022 ) :The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) is facing a power shortfall of around 45 percent causing increase in hours of outages.

The company's spokesperson Sadiq Kubar informed here on Saturday that the company's requirement had increased to 1,370 megawatt power.

The national grid was supplying only 750 MW to HESCO, leaving a 620 MW shortage.

According to him, the company was carrying out 6 to 8 hours loadshedding in the urban areas and 10 to 12 hours in the rural areas.