HESCO Enforces Operational Emergency To Address Consumers' Complaints

HESCO enforces operational emergency to address consumers' complaints

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2021 ) :The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has enforced an operational emergency in order to promptly address the consumers' complaints pertaining to the power outages.

The company's spokesman Sadiq Kubar informed here on Saturday that HESCO's Chief Executive Officer Muhammad Yaqoob had declared emergency in view of the faults and breakdowns occurring in the transmission system in the entire HESCO region.

He said the staff deployed at the customers' service centers at the circle, division and sub-divisional level had been strictly directed to work in 3 shifts round the clock.

"They will have to remain alert 24 hours," he said.

The spokesman told that the company was also providing emergency contact numbers to the consumers.

The consumers could contact General Manager Operations, Chief Technical Officer, Superintending Engineer Operation Circle-I Hyderabad, SE Larh, SE Mirpurkhas and SE Nawabshah at the mobile numbers 03006848606, 03002044416, 03002044452, 03002044453, 03002044454 and 03002044455.

The spokesman said the HESCO's CEO had directed the officers and staff to deal with the consumers with respect and to duly register their complaints.

He added that the consumers could also log their complaints at 118 helpline.

He assured that the company would try to address the consumers'complaints at the earliest.

