HESCO Enforces Rain Emergency, Cancels Leaves Of Staff.

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 09:44 PM

HESCO enforces rain emergency, cancels leaves of staff.

The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has enforced a rain emergency besides cancelling the leaves of the staff

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has enforced a rain emergency besides cancelling the leaves of the staff.

The company's spokesman said Monday that a control room headed by General Manager Operations Abdul Ahad had also been set up to receive and address complaints of the consumers.

He said HESCO's Chief Executive Officer Rehan Hameed had directed the staff to treat the consumers with respect while receiving their complaints.

The CEO had also directed the staff working in the field to strictly adhere to the safety protocols and wear the safety kits while working on the poles, according to the spokesman.

The company advised the people to stay away from the electric poles and power cables during the rain.

