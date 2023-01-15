HESCO ensure uninterrupted Power supply to facilitate LG election process

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2023 ) :The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has ensured an uninterrupted supply of electricity in all the 8 districts of the Hyderabad division which are powered by the company to facilitate the local government election process.

The company's spokesman Sadiq Kubar informed here on Sunday that in view of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) provided a list of districts where the elections were held, HESCO did not conduct load-shedding from 5.45 pm on January 14 in those districts.

Uninterrupted electric supply was being given to those 8 districts till midnight of Sunday, the spokesman said.

As many as 46 grid stations and 362 feeders of 11 KV were exempted from the routine load-shedding in this regard.