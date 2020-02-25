UrduPoint.com
HESCO Executive Engineer Calls For Action Against Defaulters, Power Thieves

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 05:01 PM

HESCO Executive Engineer calls for action against defaulters, power thieves

The Executive Engineer HESCO Sohail Shaikh has said crackdown against defaulters and power thieves will be accelerated as they were the main hurdle in the way of uninterrupted power supply to the consumers

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :The Executive Engineer HESCO Sohail Shaikh has said crackdown against defaulters and power thieves will be accelerated as they were the main hurdle in the way of uninterrupted power supply to the consumers.

The office bearers of Wapda Hydro Union Gari Khata division on Tuesday called on the newly posted Executive Engineer Sohail Shaikh at his office and felicitated him on assuming the office. They also assured him of their full cooperation in curbing power theft in the division.

The Executive Engineer Gari Khata Sohail Shaikh urged upon Hydro Union office bearers to work with HESCO operational staff in resolving problems being faced by the consumers.

He said crackdown against power theft would remain continued and 100 percent recovery of outstanding bills would be ensured at all costs.

The Zonal Chairman Hydro Union Roshan Malik, Sub division chairmen Sajjad Qaimkhani, Aslam Naghar, Ashfaq Janwary and others were among the members of the delegation who presented flower banquets and garlands to newly posted Executive Engineer Sohail Shaikh.

On the occasion, Sohail Shaikh expressed gratitude over their best wishes and hoped that Hydro Union will be cooperative in curbing power theft and recovery of the outstanding bills in the division.

