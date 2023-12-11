HESCO expedites Anti-theft drive to reduce circular debt of Energy/Power Sector

Chief Executive Officer HESCO, Bashir Ahmed has said that by the directives of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, an anti-theft drive was carried out to reduce the circular debt of the Energy/Power Sector to overcome the line losses to improve recovery

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) Chief Executive Officer HESCO, Bashir Ahmed has said that by the directives of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, an anti-theft drive was carried out to reduce the circular debt of the Energy/Power Sector to overcome the line losses to improve recovery.

According to the HESCO spokesman, an anti-theft drive is being carried out to provide better electricity facilities to the people, while action against Power thieves & defaulters in the HESCO region was continued without discrimination.

In this connection, 13136 people were found involved in Power theft and 1570 cases were registered, whereas 138 Power thieves were arrested one employee was fired from service, 3 employees were arrested and 35 employees were put on suspension.

He said that as many as 10273 FIRs were filed against defaulters out of which 1570 were registered. A spokesman said that more than 9300000 units had so far been charged to the power thieves worth Rs.321.451 and more than 72.975 Rs were collected from defaulters against the fine.

A spokesman said that since the start of theft drives against power theft on 7th September over Rs.9.9.96 billion have been recovered so far. He said that to ensure 100% recovery from defaulters various teams were working in the entire HESCO region.

APP/nsm