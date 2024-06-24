HESCO expedites crackdown against power theft, defaulters

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) administration has intensified actions to ensure 100% recovery of dues and combat electricity theft on the directives of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) HESCO Muhammad Roshan Otho

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) administration has intensified actions to ensure 100% recovery of dues and combat electricity theft on the directives of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) HESCO Muhammad Roshan Otho.

According to a HESCO spokesperson, in this regard, 854 illegal connections and 384 connections of defaulters were disconnected within the limits of Tando Adam sub-division-I, while 968 illegal connections and 435 connections of defaulters were also disconnected within the boundaries of Tando Adam sub-division II.

Similarly, in Matiari sub-division, 1,036 illegal connections and 466 defaulter’s connections were cut off, while in Hala sub-division 866 illegal connections and 389 defaulter’s connections were terminated.

In Odero Lal sub-division 968 illegal connections and 390 defaulter’s connections were also disconnected. The HESCO authorities also disconnected 1,044 illegal connections and 469 defaulter’s connections in Bhit Shah sub-division. Besides, various areas of other sub-divisions, approximately 10,622 illegal connections were cut off, along with 4,780 defaulter’s connections.

The HESCO spokesperson informed that over 871 letters have been submitted to relevant police stations for the registration of FIRs against electricity thieves, and more than Rs. 10.94 million have been recovered from defaulters.