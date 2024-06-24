Open Menu

HESCO Expedites Crackdown Against Power Theft, Defaulters

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 24, 2024 | 11:27 PM

HESCO expedites crackdown against power theft, defaulters

The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) administration has intensified actions to ensure 100% recovery of dues and combat electricity theft on the directives of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) HESCO Muhammad Roshan Otho

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) administration has intensified actions to ensure 100% recovery of dues and combat electricity theft on the directives of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) HESCO Muhammad Roshan Otho.

According to a HESCO spokesperson, in this regard, 854 illegal connections and 384 connections of defaulters were disconnected within the limits of Tando Adam sub-division-I, while 968 illegal connections and 435 connections of defaulters were also disconnected within the boundaries of Tando Adam sub-division II.

Similarly, in Matiari sub-division, 1,036 illegal connections and 466 defaulter’s connections were cut off, while in Hala sub-division 866 illegal connections and 389 defaulter’s connections were terminated.

In Odero Lal sub-division 968 illegal connections and 390 defaulter’s connections were also disconnected. The HESCO authorities also disconnected 1,044 illegal connections and 469 defaulter’s connections in Bhit Shah sub-division. Besides, various areas of other sub-divisions, approximately 10,622 illegal connections were cut off, along with 4,780 defaulter’s connections.

The HESCO spokesperson informed that over 871 letters have been submitted to relevant police stations for the registration of FIRs against electricity thieves, and more than Rs. 10.94 million have been recovered from defaulters.

Related Topics

Police Electricity Company Hyderabad Tando Adam Hala Matiari From Million

Recent Stories

Dutch eyeing top spot in Euro 2024 group ahead of ..

Dutch eyeing top spot in Euro 2024 group ahead of France

15 minutes ago
 Macron warns far-right, hard-left policies could l ..

Macron warns far-right, hard-left policies could lead to 'civil war'

15 minutes ago
 All political parties to be taken on board before ..

All political parties to be taken on board before launching operation: Defense M ..

15 minutes ago
 SPSC recommends candidates to be appointed as Agri ..

SPSC recommends candidates to be appointed as Agriculture/Research Officer BPS 1 ..

17 minutes ago
 AC prioritizes health facilities in DHQ Dhadar

AC prioritizes health facilities in DHQ Dhadar

22 minutes ago
 NCSW to hold dialogues on key issues of health, cl ..

NCSW to hold dialogues on key issues of health, climate change, law & education

22 minutes ago
Law Ministry notifies appointment of 3 SC judges

Law Ministry notifies appointment of 3 SC judges

23 minutes ago
 All parties will have to come on one page for peac ..

All parties will have to come on one page for peace in Balochistan: Langove

36 minutes ago
 Foreign diplomats tour Beirut airport after weapon ..

Foreign diplomats tour Beirut airport after weapons claims

36 minutes ago
 Governor for development of Agriculture, Livestock ..

Governor for development of Agriculture, Livestock sectors

36 minutes ago
 ‘Azam-Istakham’ to ensure complete peace, boos ..

‘Azam-Istakham’ to ensure complete peace, boost business activity in KPK: Ra ..

41 minutes ago
 Murder suspect arrested after escaping from police ..

Murder suspect arrested after escaping from police custody

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan