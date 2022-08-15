HESCO expedites crackdown against power thieves, defaulters

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) severed thousands of power connections during the crackdown against the power thieves and defaulters in various residential and commercial areas of Hyderabad on Monday.

The company's spokesman informed that 1,562 connections were cut off in Liaquat Colony Subdivision, 1,407 in Sarfaraz Colony Subdivision, 1227 in Gari Khata Subdivision, 921 in Saddar Subdivision and 1,373 in Rizvi Subdivision.

Another 1,518 connections were cut off in Shaheed Umeed Ali Subdivision, 1,637 in Allama Iqbal Subdivision, 1,808 in Meeran Muhammad Shah Subdivision and 1,343 in Hali Road Subdivision, he added.

According to him, the officials of HESCO submitted letters for registration of FIR against 657 power thieves in different police stations of the district.

He apprised that the company also recovered 107.89 million from the defaulters during the drive.