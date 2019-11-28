HESCO expedites recovery campaign in Liaquat colony sub division

On the directives of Superintending Engineer Abdul Sattar Soho, HESCO teams of Sub Division Liaquat colony has expedited a campaign for recovery of outstanding dues from the consumers

The Sub Divisional officer Aqeel Shah on Thursday visited various localities and monitored recovery campaign.

The SDO also issued installment bills for facilitation of the consumers. HESCO teams also disconnected illegal power connections in different areas of the Sub division.