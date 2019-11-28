UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

HESCO Expedites Recovery Campaign In Liaquat Colony Sub Division

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 03:06 PM

HESCO expedites recovery campaign in Liaquat colony sub division

On the directives of Superintending Engineer Abdul Sattar Soho, HESCO teams of Sub Division Liaquat colony has expedited a campaign for recovery of outstanding dues from the consumers

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :On the directives of Superintending Engineer Abdul Sattar Soho, HESCO teams of Sub Division Liaquat colony has expedited a campaign for recovery of outstanding dues from the consumers.

The Sub Divisional officer Aqeel Shah on Thursday visited various localities and monitored recovery campaign.

The SDO also issued installment bills for facilitation of the consumers. HESCO teams also disconnected illegal power connections in different areas of the Sub division.

Related Topics

From

Recent Stories

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa beat Central Punjab by 211 runs

55 seconds ago

India continues to divert attention from HR violat ..

4 minutes ago

SA, UAE to build oil refinery of wroth $70 billio ..

14 minutes ago

Hong Kong protests: Trump signs Human Rights and D ..

4 minutes ago

Chilean lawmakers warn democracy at stake as viole ..

4 minutes ago

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on course to ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.