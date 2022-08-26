HESCO extends date for batch number 1 to 6 electricity bill payment

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has belatedly increased the last date for payment of the electricity bills for the batch numbers 1 to 6.

The HESCO's spokesman Sadiq Kubar informed here on Friday that the consumers could pay the bills without a late payment surcharge by the extended last dates.

The relief of 1 to 4 days has been provided to the consumers by HESCO.

The last date of August 22 has been extended till August 26, August 23 to August 26, August 24 to August 29, August 25 to August 29, August 26 to August 30 and August 29 to August 30.