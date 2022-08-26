UrduPoint.com

HESCO Extends Date For Batch Number 1 To 6 Electricity Bill Payment

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 26, 2022 | 10:30 PM

HESCO extends date for batch number 1 to 6 electricity bill payment

The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has belatedly increased the last date for payment of the electricity bills for the batch numbers 1 to 6

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has belatedly increased the last date for payment of the electricity bills for the batch numbers 1 to 6.

The HESCO's spokesman Sadiq Kubar informed here on Friday that the consumers could pay the bills without a late payment surcharge by the extended last dates.

The relief of 1 to 4 days has been provided to the consumers by HESCO.

The last date of August 22 has been extended till August 26, August 23 to August 26, August 24 to August 29, August 25 to August 29, August 26 to August 30 and August 29 to August 30.

Related Topics

Electricity Company Hyderabad August

Recent Stories

Ukraine's Presidential Aide Says Peace Talks With ..

Ukraine's Presidential Aide Says Peace Talks With Moscow 'Death Sentence'

1 minute ago
 Van driver hits Brussels cafe terrace, injuring si ..

Van driver hits Brussels cafe terrace, injuring six

1 minute ago
 Zimbabwe opposition says supporters assaulted as v ..

Zimbabwe opposition says supporters assaulted as vote nears

1 minute ago
 Cricket: England v South Africa 2nd Test scoreboar ..

Cricket: England v South Africa 2nd Test scoreboard

1 minute ago
 Flood badly affects communication system, caused d ..

Flood badly affects communication system, caused difficulties to help affectees ..

5 minutes ago
 Armenian Investigators Say Surmalu Market's Deputy ..

Armenian Investigators Say Surmalu Market's Deputy Director Arrested Over Deadly ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.