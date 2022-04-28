UrduPoint.com

HESCO Extends Date For Electricity Bill Payment Due To Eid Holidays

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 28, 2022 | 06:30 PM

HESCO extends date for electricity bill payment due to Eid Holidays

Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has extended the date of payment of electricity bills due to Eid-ul-Fitr holidays

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has extended the date of payment of electricity bills due to Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.

HESCO Chief Commercial Officer Riaz Ahmed Pathan, in statement, said that the date of payment of electricity bills for the month of April has been extended from 2nd to 5th May to 6th to 11th May due to Eid holidays.

The electricity consumers of batch numbers 7, 8, 9 and 10 could pay their electricity bills for the month of April from May 6 to 11 without late payment surcharge, statement said.

