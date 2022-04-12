HESCO extends load-shedding timing due to difference in demand and supply

Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has extended the duration of load-shedding to 12 hours per day due to significant difference in demand and supply of electricity

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) :Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has extended the duration of load-shedding to 12 hours per day due to significant difference in demand and supply of electricity.

According to Hesco spokesperson Muhammad Sadiq, the demand for electricity in the company is 1050 MW while 550 MW is being supplied from the national grid.

The spokesperson further said that due to the difference of 500 MW power, the duration of load management on high line losses and low recovery feeders in Hesco region has been increased to 12 hours.

He said that as soon as the situation improves, the duration of load management will be reduced.

The spokesperson appealed to the consumers to be patient in the current situation and cooperate with the Hesco authorities.