HESCO extends load shedding timing to 12 hours due to power shortfall

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has extended load management hours by 12 hours in view of reduction in power supply by 500 MW in the region.

According to a HESCO spokesperson, the demand for electricity in the HESCO region is 1100 MW and at present the company is getting 600 MW while there was a shortfall of 500 MW.

Due to differences in supply and demand of electricity in the country, the load management period has been increased from 6 to 8 hours in feeders of low line losses across the HESCO region and up to 12 hours in feeders with high line losses, the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said that as soon as the power supply system is improved, the load management period will be reduced.

He said that no unannounced load shedding was being carried out by Hesco anywhere while no power outage was taking place in any area at the timings of Sahar and Iftar.