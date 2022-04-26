UrduPoint.com

HESCO Extends Load Shedding Timing To 12 Hours Due To Power Shortfall

Muhammad Irfan Published April 26, 2022 | 05:00 PM

HESCO extends load shedding timing to 12 hours due to power shortfall

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has extended load management hours by 12 hours in view of reduction in power supply by 500 MW in the region.

According to a HESCO spokesperson, the demand for electricity in the HESCO region is 1100 MW and at present the company is getting 600 MW while there was a shortfall of 500 MW.

Due to differences in supply and demand of electricity in the country, the load management period has been increased from 6 to 8 hours in feeders of low line losses across the HESCO region and up to 12 hours in feeders with high line losses, the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said that as soon as the power supply system is improved, the load management period will be reduced.

He said that no unannounced load shedding was being carried out by Hesco anywhere while no power outage was taking place in any area at the timings of Sahar and Iftar.

Related Topics

Load Shedding Electricity Company Hyderabad From

Recent Stories

Food imports increases by 15.46% in 9 months

Food imports increases by 15.46% in 9 months

10 minutes ago
 China mulls building defense system against near-E ..

China mulls building defense system against near-Earth asteroids

23 minutes ago
 Hot weather, hours long outages cause huge trouble ..

Hot weather, hours long outages cause huge trouble to citizens

1 hour ago
 CM takes notice of blast in van

CM takes notice of blast in van

23 minutes ago
 EU Expects Countries Seeking to Join Bloc to Fully ..

EU Expects Countries Seeking to Join Bloc to Fully Implement Anti-Russian Sancti ..

23 minutes ago
 Power shutdown notice in faisalabad

Power shutdown notice in faisalabad

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.