HESCO faces 660 megawatt shortage on Monday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :The huge gap between demand and supply of electricity in the jurisdiction of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) was relentlessly increasing with the company reporting 660 megawatt shortage on Monday.

The HESCO's spokesman informed that the company's requirement had increased to 1,460 MW on Monday, up by 60 MW as compared to Sunday.

However, he added, the national grid was supplying only 800 MW to HESCO, leaving a 660 MW shortage.

The spokesman claimed that the company was carrying out 6 to 8 hours load shedding in the urban areas and 10 to 12 hours in the rural areas.