HESCO finalizes plan for uninterrupted power supply during Eid holidays

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :On the directives of the high ups of Federal Ministry for Power, the management of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company has planned to ensure uninterrupted power supply to customers of its region during holidays of Eid-ul-Azha. According to an announcement here on Wednesday, no load shedding would be carried out during Eid holidays for which necessary instructions have been issued to all Operation Circles, Divisions and Sub-Divisions of HESCO.

A control room has been set up at HESCO headquarter under supervision of Chief Operating Officer Zahid Pervez Mughal while the customer service centres of operation circles, divisions and sub-divisions would also function round the clock with deployment of necessary staff and officers to resolve the complaints of the customers if any. The customers could lodge their complaints at HESCO Helpline 118 where the available staff would respond promptly for addressing their grievances.