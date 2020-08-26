HESCO finally sets up control room to maintain power supply during rain emergency

After three spells of heavy downpour of the monsoon season and continued protests from the people, business community and the political activists, the management of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company finally realized the sufferings and set up control room with cancelling leave of all natures of the employees of all wings of HESCO under rain emergency

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :After three spells of heavy downpour of the monsoon season and continued protests from the people, business community and the political activists, the management of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company finally realized the sufferings and set up control room with cancelling leave of all natures of the employees of all wings of HESCO under rain emergency.

According to an announcement here on Wednesday, the control room has been set up under supervision of Chief Operating Officer Zaheeruddin Shaikh at HESCO headquarters with round the clock availability of officers and staff. Besides, leave of all natures of the employees of operation and construction wings as well as GSC and GSO have been cancelled under rain emergency.

It may be mentioned here that prior to monsoon rains, the Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad repeatedly advised the HESCO management to ensure uninterrupted power supply particularly at the water and sewerage pumping stations of Water and Sanitation Agency so that speedy measures could be adopted for prompt disposal of accumulated rainwater during monsoon downpours.

However, the performance of HESCO repeatedly exposed with hours long power breakdowns as a result of technical faults at grids, feeders and power transformers whenever Hyderabad received torrential rains during monsoon spells which started from the first week of the current month.

The massive power outage after each spell of widespread rains caused accumulation of water at knee level in low lying areas and acute shortage of water due to halt of the machines of water and sewerage pumping stations of WASA.

After protests and token hunger strike from workers of Muttahida Quomi Movement Pakistan led by MNAs and MPAs against prolonged power outage, the newly appointed Chief Executive Officer HESCO Muhammad Yaqoob while taking notice of these protests and token hunger strike held out assurance of improving the situation but the torrential rain which received Hyderabad two days back again forced the power consumers to live without electricity for several hours in numbers of localities of Hyderabad City, Latifabad and Qasimabad.

Besides establishing control room and cancelling leave of staff, the Chief Executive Officer HESCO Muhammad Yaqoob also held online katchery on telephone to hear the complaints of power consumers, the HESCO spokesman informed adding that he heard total 53 complaints of which 24 were addressed immediately.

The HESCO chief asked the concerned Superintending and Executive Engineers to resolve the remaining 29 complaints at the earliest, the spokesman said and maintained that all complaints of the consumers will be resolved according to rules. The consumers can lodge their complaints at Telephone Number 022-9260023 or Cellular Phone Number 0301-1185112.

Meanwhile, the HESCO spokesman claimed that the management has made adequate arrangements to facilitate the people particularly mourners during the month of Muharram-ul-Haram. The technical teams having safety equipment have been deployed at Qadam Gah Moula Ali, places of central Majalis-e-Aza and the routes of mourning processions to avert inconvenience to the people, he said and informed that teams were functioning under supervision of Chief Engineers.